Congressman Mondaire Jones talks impeachment trials, pandemic

PIX11 Morning News

by: , , Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — It’s official. Impeachment managers delivered an article from the House to the Senate.

That gives two weeks of preparation before the former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins.

Congressman Mondaire Jones addressed the impeachment. He discussed whether or not he sees Senate Republicans supporting the impeachment and weighed in on whether or not the trial would take lawmakers away from focusing on other urgent matters, including the pandemic, vaccine distribution and economic recovery.

