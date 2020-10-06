Comedian Margaret Cho talks movie ‘Faith Based,’ podcasts, comedy shows

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — What’s the secret to making a hit movie?

Comedian, actress and producer Margaret Cho spoke to PIX11 about her upcoming film “Faith Based,” where filmmakers in the movie think they have the answer.

Cho, who plays a movie executive in the film, discussed how she was able to emulate the role perfectly and what movie genre she thinks her life would be.

She also talks about comedy shows and what side hustles can earn you some big bucks.

Catch “Faith Based” on all video-on-demand and digital platforms beginning Friday.

