Comedian Jeff Dunham talks new holiday special on Comedy Central

PIX11 Morning News

by: , Marcia Parris, Barbara Prempeh

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK— Jeff Dunham will begin his next arena and theater tour in 2021, but fans won’t have to wait that long for new material from “America’s favorite comedian.”

“Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” will premiere Thanksgiving weekend on Comedy Central. Fans will be able to watch it on Friday at 8 p.m. on Comedy Central. It will also be available on the cable channel’s app for free through February 2021.

The special will include untried or tested material, except for a fan-favorite classic bit with Peanut.

Dunham explains what filming was like in front of a small, socially distanced audience during the pandemic. He also tries to teach Oji his method.

