NEW YORK — Comedian and entertainer Dulo has a unique way of giving a voice to the voiceless, and it’s guaranteed to crack you up.

He chats with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about his popular videos and how he knows what babies are thinking.

He also discusses the upcoming African Diaspora Awards, which he’ll be co-hosting with PIX11’s very own Oji!

Catch the 10th Annual ADA Awards Saturday at 6 p.m. EST.

Click here to watch.