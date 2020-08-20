College student discusses COVID-19 at universities

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NORTH CAROLINA — Several students have returned to their college campuses for the next academic year.

However, at least three universities, Notre Dame, Michigan State University and University of North Carolina, have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, leading to the cancellation of in-person learning.

New Jersey resident and UNC Chapel Hill student Dylan Melisaratos explains how his experience has been.