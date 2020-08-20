College student discusses COVID-19 at universities

PIX11 Morning News

by: , Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NORTH CAROLINA — Several students have returned to their college campuses for the next academic year.

However, at least three universities, Notre Dame, Michigan State University and University of North Carolina, have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, leading to the cancellation of in-person learning.

New Jersey resident and UNC Chapel Hill student Dylan Melisaratos explains how his experience has been.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

COVID-19 in NYC: One year later

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

New Yorkers rally for more COVID relief