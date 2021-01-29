‘Coats Against COVID’ event gives away 3,000 coats to Bronx families

THE BRONX — Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner (D-Bronx, 77thAD) gave away 3,000 coats of all sizes to local Bronx families as she hosts a “Coats Against COVID” event from 10am – 1pm on Friday, Jan. 29.

Held in partnership with New York Cares and the Bronx Terminal Market, this event is the largest of its kind in the community since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Bronx families to get the new coats they need for free and to also get free facemasks and hand sanitizers that will assist in our ongoing fight against COVID-19,” Assemblywoman Joyner said.

“I encourage everyone to join us as we bring this much needed service to our community.”