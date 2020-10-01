City comptroller talks school reopening, NYC financial crisis, mayoral run

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Since 2014, Scott Stringer has served as New York City’s comptroller. Now he’s looking to be the city’s next mayor.

He told PIX11 about what he can offer New Yorkers if he was elected mayor.

Stringer also weighed in on the city’s financial crisis and whether or not it was a wise move to issue furloughs for City Hall employees and city agency managers and non-union employees.

Also a critic of the city’s school reopening plan, Stringer shared his thoughts on how the phased reopening went and how he thinks it should have been done.

