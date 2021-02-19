Chic Sugars in NJ creates cakes that amaze the eyes and satisfy tastebuds

FORT LEE, N.J. — For the ladies at Chic Sugars, making custom cakes is truly an art form.

Their clients have included Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z, but it’s their local customers that have kept them afloat during the pandemic and even helped the business grow.

Marysol Castro had the chance to chat with the owner, Erika Oldham, about her business, which is about to get even bigger with plans to move to a large location in Englewood next month.

They also plan to expand the menu, which will include coffee breakfast muffins and cupcakes.

For more information, click here.