Restaurateur Leah Cohen makes Lumpia— It’s time for foodie fix, we’re going to up your game in the appetizer field! Chef Leah Cohen from the famed New York City restaurants, Pig and Khao and Piggyback, has a new cookbook out called “Lemongrass and Lime.” Today she’s making Lumpia Shanghai which is Filipino spring rolls.