Chef Aarón Sánchez cooks a Mexican meal, talks connecting with Hispanic culture through food

NEW YORK — Award-winning chef and TV personality Aarón Sánchez cooked up a delicious Mexican meal while chatting with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about Hispanic Heritage Month and his own Mexican heritage.

Sánchez spoke on how food and cooking can connect people to their own culture or new people and cultures.

The celeb chef whipped up his take on chicken enchiladas and shared memories around food with his mother who owned a restaurant in New York City for 30 years.