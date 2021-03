NEW YORK — The Puerto Rican flag is the symbol of cultural pride, and it has marked a milestone.

It’s the 125th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate than with a remix to the classic “Que Bonita Bandera.”

Bobbito Garcia and his band, the M19s, remixed the song.

He, along with the creator of the comic book “La Borinquena” Edgardo Miranda Rodriguez, spoke to Marysol Castro about remixing the classic song and explained how the comic book sheds light on the Puerto Rican culture.