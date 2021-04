NEW YORK — If you’re looking to spruce up your home, now is the perfect time.

As the pandemic has forced thousands to stay home, more people are looking for new and creative ways to change up their space.

Dan Mannarino and Betty Nyguyen spoke with ‘Good Housekeeping’s’ Senior Home Editor, Monique Valeris, who just redecorated her own Brooklyn apartment.

She explained how you can make improvements in a smart, budget-friendly way.