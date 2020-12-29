Bubbly on a budget: Affordable, sparkling sips to ring in 2021

NEW YORK — ‘Tis the season for festive drinks, and if you’re looking for great-tasting bubbly, you don’t have to spend a lot.

Lifestyle Contributor Nicole Young shared some sparkling sips to ring in 2021.

Prosecco

Mionetto Prosecco Prestige Brut party pack – 6 mini bottles, $30

Cava

Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut limited edition holiday bottle, $15

Italian Sparkling Rosé

Weed Cellars Italian Sparkling Rose, $12

Non-alcoholic selection

Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider and Sparkling Grape Apple Cider, $4

DIY sparkling cocktail

Melon-ade sparkler



1.5 oz Silver Tequila

2 oz Fresh Lemonade

1 oz Watermelon Juice

1 oz Ginger Beer / Ginger Ale

Splash of Club Soda

Rosemary Sprig for Garnish Add ingredients to a short glass with ice, stir gently and garnish with rosemary.

