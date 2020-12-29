Bubbly on a budget: Affordable, sparkling sips to ring in 2021

NEW YORK — ‘Tis the season for festive drinks, and if you’re looking for great-tasting bubbly, you don’t have to spend a lot.
Lifestyle Contributor Nicole Young shared some sparkling sips to ring in 2021.
Prosecco
Mionetto Prosecco Prestige Brut party pack – 6 mini bottles, $30
Cava
Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut limited edition holiday bottle, $15
Italian Sparkling Rosé
Weed Cellars Italian Sparkling Rose, $12
Non-alcoholic selection
Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider and Sparkling Grape Apple Cider, $4
DIY sparkling cocktail
Melon-ade sparkler
- 1.5 oz Silver Tequila
- 2 oz Fresh Lemonade
- 1 oz Watermelon Juice
- 1 oz Ginger Beer / Ginger Ale
- Splash of Club Soda
- Rosemary Sprig for Garnish
- Add ingredients to a short glass with ice, stir gently and garnish with rosemary.