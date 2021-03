BROOKLYN — One Brooklyn STEM student has officially been named one of the recipients of Teen Vogue’s 2020 “21 under 21” thanks to her work on producing 3D-printed PPE for health care workers across the city.

Founder of Makers for COVID-19 and AAAS If/Then Ambassador Karina Popovich spoke to PIX11 about what the title means to her and what she has been up to since starting the organization.