Brooklyn puppies taking part in Puppy Bowl XVII

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay and Kansas City won’t be the only matchup people will be tuning in for on Super Bowl Sunday!

“Team Ruff” and “Team Fluff” will be at it again for Puppy Bowl 17 on Animal Planet.

The teams are vying for the treasured “Lombarky” trophy, and it will be a fight to the finish.

These puppies are also looking for their fur-ever homes and are up for adoption.

Dana Kats from Rescue City told the PIX11 Morning News all about some cute local pups taking part in this year’s Puppy Bowl XVII on Sunday afternoon. Plus, how you can adopt or foster some of the adorable dogs.

For more information on Rescue City, click here.

