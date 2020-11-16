Brooklyn principal talks viral video of girls reciting poem after VP-elect Kamala Harris’ win

BROOKLYN — “I see a Vice President that looks like me.”

After a poem by Chicago-based poet Leslé Honoré went viral for celebrating the significance of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris making history with her and President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win, a video of a class of Brooklyn girls reciting the piece went viral, too.

Principal Lakeasha Williams shared the footage of her students at PS 399, the Stanley Eugene Clark School, reciting the poem and told PIX11’s Marysol Castro all about it.

Plus, the poet herself surprised Williams during the interview, instantly creating yet another special moment for both women.

An earlier version of “brown girl, brown girl” was first published in Honoré’s 2017 book, “Fist & Fire.”

