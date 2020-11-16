Brooklyn principal talks viral video of girls reciting poem after VP-elect Kamala Harris’ win

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — “I see a Vice President that looks like me.”

After a poem by Chicago-based poet Leslé Honoré went viral for celebrating the significance of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris making history with her and President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win, a video of a class of Brooklyn girls reciting the piece went viral, too.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last- because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.” Vice President elect, Kamala Harris ❤️✊?



Brown girl, Brown girl what do you see… @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/EbEzqRzbz4 — Lakeasha Williams (@LakeWill611) November 9, 2020

Principal Lakeasha Williams shared the footage of her students at PS 399, the Stanley Eugene Clark School, reciting the poem and told PIX11’s Marysol Castro all about it.

Plus, the poet herself surprised Williams during the interview, instantly creating yet another special moment for both women.

An earlier version of “brown girl, brown girl” was first published in Honoré’s 2017 book, “Fist & Fire.”