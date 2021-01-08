Brooklyn girls lend voices to help end hunger

NEW YORK — Two Brooklyn girls collaborated to make sure no one goes hungry this winter by singing their hearts out on a very unique stage — the virtual stage!

“Voices to End Hunger” singers, 13-year-old Jolie Wasserman and 9-year-old Scarlett Diviney have used their network of young performer friends to join them for the cabarets.

The two girls met two years ago when they were in a production of “Annie” together.

They have a very special relationship, and together they decided to use their talents to help those suffering from the food crisis.

This upcoming cabaret will be their fourth.

In previous cabarets, they have raised enough money to feed 40,000 New Yorkers, supported multiple organizations with funds and food, and in November, they were able to give Sloan Kettering Food Pantry enough food to feed hundreds of cancer patients around the City for Thanksgiving.

For this next one, they have partnered with two schools.

The Highbridge School in the Bronx and the Shell Bank School in Brooklyn.

Both schools have hundreds of children living in shelters and are in need of assistance.

They were connected to these schools through one of the organizations they supported.

Catch their winter spectacular Friday at 7 p.m. live on Facebook .

You can also donate through paypal: Voicestoendhunger@gmail.com or through Venmo: @Voicestoendhunger

