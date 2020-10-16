Bronx borough president shares insight on Pichardo resignation

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — A number of New York City leaders have criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio over the sudden resignation of NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo.

Pichardo resigned after the mayor allegedly blasted him for not answering a call during a 36-hour shift in the heat of the Borough Park protests.

Among those leaders calling the mayor out is Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.

He said the mayor is displaying an “ineptitude at being a leader of this city.”

Diaz spoke to PIX11 and weighed in on Pichardo’s resignation as well as rising COVID-19 cases in parts of his community.

Diaz said he doesn’t believe the mayor is doing a good job at leading the city and called out the mayor, alleging he would force out or putting Latinos in high positions in obscurity.

“The true measure of a leader is whether he or she can identify talent,” Diaz said, adding “time and time again we see this hemorrhaging this talent.”

“No one can question his capability and how he’s needed now more than ever today,” Diaz said of Pichardo.

Regarding rumors of Pichardo’s resignation, Diaz didn’t want to go into detail, but said Pichardo “is very empathic about anybody questioning his work ethics” and wants the public to know he’s always given his all.

The Bronx borough president said he hopes to see another Latino or Latina officer to take the position.

As for the uptick in cases across his community, Diaz said the Bronx is going to continue to test and enforce social distancing and mask wearing.