Broadway remains dark: What will the future of the Great White Way look like?

NEW YORK — Before the lights went out on Broadway, one of the hottest tickets in town was for “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

The musical, along with all other shows, may be closed right now, but what’s next?

President of the Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin gave PIX11 a look at the future of the Great White Way.

According to St. Martin, Broadway couldn’t come back until they were sure the cast, crew and audience would be safe.

The league is working closely with infectious disease experts in the state and are looking at every potential solution, she added.

When asked whether going outdoors or doing limited capacity at theaters would be an option, St. Martin said the financial model wouldn’t work.

St. Martin said they believe a lot of shows and shows that were supposed to begin will return, but if the shutdown lasts longer than the projected summer 2021 date, they’ll have to reevaluate.