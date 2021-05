This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — This Election Day, “Make Them Hear You.”

That’s the song Brian Stokes Mitchell is performing to inspire people to vote.

The actor, singer and activist has been using his voice in hopes to make a difference.

He spoke to PIX11 about what inspired him to sing, recovering from COVID-19 and voting.