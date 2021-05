NEW YORK — Breakout “Orange is the New Black” star and SAG Award winner Brad William Henke makes a statement in the star-packed limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic 1978 novel, “The Stand,” which airs Thursday nights on CBS All Access.

Henke plays Tom Cullen, opposite Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Amber Heard and Alexander Skarsgård.

He joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about the show and more.