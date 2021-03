NEW YORK — Two women are taking on the question: What does it mean to be Black and alive right now?

Co-editors of the new book “Black Futures,” New York Times writer Jenna Worthham and Writer and Art Curator Kimberly Drew, spoke to PIX11 and answered that question based on their opinions and their experience.

They also talk about how the book came to be and a livestream conversation to celebrate the launch of the book.

For tickets to the event, visit BAM.org