Black sororities and its impact on politics

NEW YORK — Before she became the vice-president elect, before she was a senator, a Wife and before she was “Momala,” Kamala Harris was an A-K-A — a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Incorporated.

The vice-president elect embodies the organization’s mission, scholarship, leadership and public service and those who have come into contact with her say this is her passion.

Kimberly Blackwell, is a powerhouse CEO of the P-M-M brand agency, who’s been celebrated as one of the most powerful women in Business is also an AKA who met Kamala Harris on several occasions and has hosted several fundraising events for her campaign.

