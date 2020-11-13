Black Restaurant Week comes to NYC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Beginning Friday, New York City is celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with Black Restaurant Week .

Co-founder of the initiative Falayn Ferrell “dishes” about everything we need to know about this event.

NYC’s Black Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 22.

For a list of participating restaurants, click here.