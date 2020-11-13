Black Restaurant Week comes to NYC

NEW YORK — Beginning Friday, New York City is celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with Black Restaurant Week.

Co-founder of the initiative Falayn Ferrell “dishes” about everything we need to know about this event.

NYC’s Black Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 22.

For a list of participating restaurants, click here.

