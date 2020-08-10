Biden’s vice president pick to be announced

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The Democratic National Convention is just a few days away, and many want to know who former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will pick as his running mate.

At the very least, political veterans from both parties report that Biden’s pick will shift the focus of the 2020 contest, at least temporarily, away from Donald Trump’s turbulent presidency onto Biden himself. The decision also marks a critical window into Biden’s decision making — and the future of his political party.

Political Analyst Tara Dowdell weighs in on who it might be and how it could impact the election.

