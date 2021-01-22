Bevy Smith talks new book ‘Bevelations: Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie’

NEW YORK — Imagine being at the top of your game, with access to everything and everyone in the fashion and entertainment world and then deciding at 38 you want to change it all.

That’s exactly what Bevy Smith did.

She’s a businesswoman, a television personality, she’s Harlem-born and bred, and according to the title of her new book, Smith is a “mutha, auntie and bestie.”

She spoke to Marysol Castro about her new book “Bevelations: Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie” and why she decided to write the book.