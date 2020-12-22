PIX11’s morning anchors bake holiday treats with their besties

NEW YORK — Are you looking for some new baking recipes this year to sweeten up the holidays?

PIX11’s Morning News anchors tapped their best friends to bring some new, fun and fresh ideas.

Betty’s best friend Marilee Holmes showed us how to make easy three-ingredient cheesecake Santa hats.

Betty bakes with her best friend

Dan teamed up with his bestie Abby Camacho to bake salted caramel chocolate chip cookies for Santa.

PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino bakes cookies with bestie Abby Camacho

Marysol and her sister are back in the kitchen to make a tasty coconut shrimp.

Marysol and her sister make coconut shrimp