Best-selling author Glennon Doyle talks living an ‘Untamed’ life

NEW YORK — Glennon Doyle is arguably one of the biggest authors of 2020, with her book “Untamed” topping the New York Times Top Ten for 43 weeks.

Singer Adele credited the book for helping her find joy in her life. In an Instagram post in August she wrote, “If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book!”

Doyle encourages women to stop pleasing and start living in the memoir.

She chatted with PIX11’s Marysol Castro to unpack the many changes in her life since her previous two books, “Carry on, Warrior: Thoughts on Life Unarmed” and “Love Warrior,” including her divorce from her husband and marriage to soccer star Abby Wambach.