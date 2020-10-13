Best new face masks and mask accessories

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — There’s a lot we don’t know about the future as we continue to grapple with the pandemic, but one thing is for sure: Masks aren’t going anywhere.

PopSugar Senior Editor Macy Williams chatted with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about some of the most useful and stylish masks and face-covering accessories.

Whether you’re looking for a mask with a message or just one that won’t smudge your lipstick, there’s a face covering for you.