Best holiday gifts for each zodiac sign

NEW YORK — It’s the gift-giving season, and if you need a little help, maybe looking a little bit at a person’s astrological influences will help make a gift shine.

Astrologer Jim Ventura shared the best gifts for each sign of the zodiac with The List TV.

Sagittarius A sagittarius is typically adventurous and likes to explore and travel. Gifts related to traveling, books or a new journal would serve well for them. Avoid “cliche” gifts, such as socks and bedsheets

Capricorn Capricorns are hard working and practical. Useful home gifts, organizers, or even gardening equipment would work well for them. Avoid gifts that make them uncomfortable socially or force them to take off from work if they’re not ready.

Aquarius Aquarius people are forward thinking and unique. Fun gadgets, a personalized notebook or donations to an important charity will be appreciated. Avoid anything that might be too repetitive.

Pisces Pisces are adaptable and have different interests. Consider creative gifts like a paint set, candles or something that’ll trigger their spiritual side like yoga retreat. Avoid insensitive gifts.

Aries An Aries is original and a trail blazer. Consider gifts like a great scarf or hat, or their favorite cologne or perfume. Something action-oriented would also do well, such as workout equipment, rock climbing or other fun adventures.

Taurus A Taurus is sensual, grounded and hard working. Fine wines, chocolate, designer clothes, or tasteful furniture and art pieces would do well. Avoid impractical gifts or something off their comfort zone.

Gemini Gemini enjoy learning and stimulating minds. Consider journals and gifts connected to their hobbies, puzzles, or even a cooking class. Avoid “mushy” gifts or gifts that have too many parts.

Cancer Cancers are sensitive and caring. Handmade gifts, crafts and photo albums will do well. Jewelry, essential oil diffusers or a spa treatment are also thoughtful. Avoid gifts that don’t feel like enough thought went into it.

Leo Leos are proud, creative and a bit of a showoff. “Barware” or creative mugs will light them up. A star sign necklace, comfy turkish robe fit for a king, portrait of a lion, brand new streaming device, or a fancy phone case are great ideas. Avoid common or routine gifts.

Virgo Virgos are practical. Gifts that are useful, but practical such as gift cards, kitchen gadgets and home accents will please them. Something connected to their hobby will also do well. Avoid gifts that require too much work to put together.

Libra Libras are balanced and often have fine tastes. Gifts that are romantic, new sheets, decorative candles and things for their homes will do. Avoid tech-based gifts.

Scorpio Scorpios are curious, intense and love mystery. Books and videos about subjects they enjoy, an astrology chart, a murder-mystery game or even stylish clothing are good ideas. Avoid gifts in something they have no interest in.



This story was initially published by The List TV.