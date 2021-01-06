‘Ben Appetit’ hot cocoa bombs with Tasty Treats by Ash

THE BRONX — After rapper DMX's untimely death last Friday, a Queens artist and Bronx restaurant owner came together to plan a mural honoring the New York music legend.

PIX11 was on the scene Tuesday as local artist Andaluz was hard at work on the mural of the Yonkers rapper. Andaluz is known for art like his mural tributing Kobe Bryant outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.