‘Ben Appetit’ hot cocoa bombs with Tasty Treats by Ash

NEW YORK — It’s redemption Wednesday for PIX11’s Ben Aaron.

After bombing last week’s hot cocoa bomb recipe during the PIX11 Morning News, Ben got some help on Wednesday from Ashia Garnes, CEO and founder of Tasty Treats by Ash in Jersey City.

