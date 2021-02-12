Behind the brand: The Lip Bar

NEW YORK — Vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand, The Lip Bar, started out of the kitchen of founder Melissa Butler in 2012.

Frustrated by what was considered “beautiful” by the mainstream, her goal was to redefine beauty and the cosmetic industry.

Since its launch, The Lip Bar expanded from lipstick to a variety of products.

It started off in 40 Target stores and quickly expanded to 450.

Now, there’s a flagship store in Detroit.

During Black History Month, PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe focuses on Black-owned companies, and she had the chance to chat with Butler about how her business has been doing and what advice she has for people who want to start their own companies.