Behind the Brand: Brooklyn Black-owned vegan nail-product line Jessie Monroe Nail Care

BROOKLYN — For Black History Month, the PIX11 Morning News is launching a new segment spotlighting and telling the stories behind Black-owned businesses.

Jessie Monroe Nail Care, named after founder Kalena Williams’ late grandmother, is a growing company that specializes in vegan nail products.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, she realized most of the products used in her local nail salons were not made by people in or from her own community.

While attending nail-tech school in 2018, Williams decided it was time to make her mark in the industry.

Williams said she created Jessie Monroe Nail Care to represent the urban community in the nail industry.