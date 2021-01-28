Beauty treatments made with items found in the kitchen

NEW YORK — We’ve had to learn how to do a lot of things on our own during the pandemic, like cutting and coloring our own hair.

For those of us in need of a facial, we have a recipe for healthy skin that can be found in our kitchens.

Hollywood Beauty Guru and Founder of Newmark Beauty Robyn Newmark shared her recipes to make beauty treatments.

Recipe for at-home hydration mask:



½ an avocado

1 teaspoon green tea water concentration (or green tea powder)

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions: Mix and apply to skin