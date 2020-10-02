Baylander Steel Beach: Mini aircraft carrier becomes food hotspot

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A new restaurant in West Harlem is serving up dishes, drinks and a little bit of history.

The Baylander Steel Beach is on board a retired military ship, which served in the Vietnam War. It even held the distinguished title of being the smallest aircraft carrier in the world.

Now it’s home to Harlem’s newest foodie hotspot, and it opened during the middle of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baylander Steel Beach is located at 125th St West Harlem Piers, New York, NY 10027

For more information, click here.