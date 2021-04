Camrus Johnson plays Luke Fox on the CW’s Batwoman.

But that’s not all he does. The multi-talented artist wrote, produced, co-directed and narrated an award winning short film, “Grab My Hand: A Letter to My Dad.”

He talks about his experience working on the film with Oji Obiekwe, along with what’s to come in the new season of his hit TV show on the CW.

Batwoman returns for its second season on Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. on PIX11.