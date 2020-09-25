Ballet dancer uses platform to bring awareness to suicide prevention

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — September is Suicide Prevention Month.

Many Americans have been impacted by suicide in some way. On average, 132 people die by suicide each day — that’s more than 48,000 people a year, according to the CDC.

About 1.4 million Americans have attempted suicide.

If those numbers aren’t alarming enough, suicide is the leading cause of death among young people ages 10 to 24.

James Whiteside, principal dancer at the American Ballet Theater, has a motto, “Dance and do good.”

He’s using his platform to do just that.

He has been trying to keep busy during the extended COVID-19 closures and has been teaching ballet classes on his Instagram.

Now he has teamed up with The Trevor Project, a leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention to LGBTQ+ youth.

Together, they are launching a national casting call for Whiteside’s latest music video “Left Alone,” a song he wrong about his own coming out story, his challenges and suicide contemplation.

All videos should be no longer than 30 seconds and must be shot in landscape orientation.

The call is open to all ages.

The deadline for submission is Sept. 28 at midnight EST.

To submit a video, click here.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.

For resources specific to police officers, click here.

