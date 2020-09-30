Balancing safety with in-person learning at schools

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York City schools reached another milestone as hundreds of thousands of students returned to schools for in-person learning on Monday.

It’s a major step for the largest school system in the country, which has been cripple by a shortage of teachers.

New York isn’t the only city trying to balance the safety needs of students and teachers with the benefits of in-person learning.

Charlie Wilson, president of the National School Boards Association, spoke to PIX11 about what needs to be done to further ensure safety among the school community.