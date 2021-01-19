‘Badass’ author Jen Sincero shares secrets to transforming your life

NEW YORK — After the year we had in 2020, many are striving to live a more fulfilling and exciting life in the new year.

Author and “success coach” Jen Sincero has helped thousands to get off the couch and start achieving their goals. Her #1 New York Times bestseller “You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life” has been on the list for over four years.

In her latest installment of the “You Are a Badass” series, Sincero helps readers improve and become more aware of their behaviors with”Badass Habits: Cultivate the Awareness, Boundaries and Daily Upgrades You Need to Make Them Stick.”

She chatted with PIX11’s Marysol Castro to explain the steps we can take today to start living our best lives.