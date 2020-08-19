Back-to-school deals you don’t want to miss

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Covid-19 has caused a major shift in how consumers are thinking about back-to-school shopping.

Parents are in limbo due to uncertainty over school reopenings, but whether students will be attending school online or in person next month, they still need the right supplies and tools for the year ahead.

Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert at Truetrae.com, shared her tips for how parents can prepare and save.

If you’re living in a tight quarters you want to make sure everyone has a place to work and some peace and quiet. Check out the lap desks and noise-cancelling headphones below for affordable solutions.

In addition to those great deals Bodge suggested parents explore deal sites like Couponcabin.com for the chance to save money while also getting cash back.

With remote learning on the ride, electronics have become essential for home learning success. Bodge said that while laptops and tablets can be pricey, there are a few Chromebooks that are highly-rated, but also affordable — you can also buy refurbished, which is less expensive!