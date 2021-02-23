Author Tanya Selvaratnam details abusive relationship with former NY attorney general in new book

NEW YORK — Author and producer Tanya Selvaratnam has released a new book recounting her alleged abusive relationship with former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Selvaratnam shared graphic details of her harrowing experiences in “Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence,” which was released Tuesday.

Speaking with the PIX11 Morning News, she said her relationship with Schneiderman started out “like a fairy tale.”

The pair hit it off after meeting at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, due to overlapping interests in progressive causes, meditation and spirituality, she said.

“But then, over time, the darkness started to seep in,” Selvaratnam said.

According to the author, verbal abuse soon turned physical, with choking, slapping and spitting. “I started to feel like I was in Hell,” she recalled.

Selvaratnam said fear, shame and stigma around being a victim of domestic violence initially stopped her from telling friends or coming forward.

“I wanted to break that silence,” she told PIX11.

Schneiderman resigned as attorney general in 2018 following a New Yorker report on the abuse claims from Selvaratnam and three other women.

Despite the multiple allegations, the former politician was never prosecuted.

Head here now for domestic violence resources if you or someone you know is dealing with abuse.