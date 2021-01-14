Author Melissa Croce talks dating during the pandemic

Thousands are struggling to navigate their love lives during a time when we’re forced to stay six feet apart and encouraged to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Many have even decided to ride out the pandemic solo to avoid awkward, socially distanced meet ups and FaceTime dates. But now there’s a new guide for those who are ready to get back into the dating game.

NYC-based Author Melissa Croce went viral back in 2019 when she tweeted a mock-brochure about why she was single ahead of her cousin’s wedding. She’s embraced the bachelorette life, but that doesn’t mean you have to.

She joined Dan Mannarino to talk about her new book “Single and Forced to Mingle: A Guide for (Nearly) Any Socially Awkward Situation” and shared some helpful advice for all singles out there.