Author and scholar Dr. Michael Eric Dyson on race relations and reform

NEW YORK — There’s a lot at stake in what’s being described as one of the most important elections in United States history.

In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, health care and calls for criminal justice and police reform are top priorities for many voters.

Author and scholar Dr. Michael Eric Dyson joined the PIX11 Morning News Tuesday to discuss race relations and reform.

Dyson says it’s time for America to have a real conversation about where this country stands on race relations and how public safety needs to be revamped in order to restore trust in communities of color.

Dyson’s current book, “Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon To White America,” is a deeply personal call for change in society.