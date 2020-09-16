At-home herbal remedies for the fall weather

PIX11 Morning News

by: Veronica Rosario

Posted: / Updated:
NEW YORK — Fall herbalist harvest is right around the corner!

Echinacea, Gingko, Burdock Root and more can help us boost our immune systems and battle the upcoming cold weather, which we need now more than ever due to COVID.

Master herbalist Sara Chana showed the PIX11 Morning News a few easy, natural, DIY remedies.

Chana’s new book “Moodtopia” has more remedies and aromatherapy ideas and is out now.

