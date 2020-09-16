At-home herbal remedies for the fall weather

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Fall herbalist harvest is right around the corner!

Echinacea, Gingko, Burdock Root and more can help us boost our immune systems and battle the upcoming cold weather, which we need now more than ever due to COVID.

Master herbalist Sara Chana showed the PIX11 Morning News a few easy, natural, DIY remedies.

Chana’s new book “Moodtopia” has more remedies and aromatherapy ideas and is out now.