Amazon Prime Day: How to make the most out of the two-day sale

PIX11 Morning News

by: , Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Amazon is holding a two-day sale Tuesday and Wednesday.

The online retail giant’s annual Amazon Prime Day is usually in July but the company postponed it due to COVID-19.

Plus, Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering big sales right now.

Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly spoke on the PIX11 Morning News Monday about how to make the most out of these deals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss