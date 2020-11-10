Alex Trebek’s death causes surge in online searches for pancreatic cancer

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Following the death of longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, many took to Google to learn more about pancreatic cancer, which he publicly battled for over a year.

Two of the most googled questions were: “Can you survive pancreatic cancer?” and “What are the symptoms?”

Dr. Diane Simeone, the director of the NYU Pancreatic Cancer Center, joined the PIX11 Morning News Tuesday to answer those questions.

