Aisling Franciosi talks FX limited series ‘Black Narcissus,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ upcoming movie

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A group of nuns are on a mission in the Himalayas, but you soon find out it’s not all peaceful in the new series “Black Narcissus.”

Actress Aisling Franciosi spoke to PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the series, her character and her brief appearance on the “Game of Thrones.”

She also discusses her next movie with Oscar-winning leading ladies Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis.

Catch Franciosi in the limited series “Black Narcissus” beginning Nov. 23 on FX.

