Many people have very high anxiety about Thanksgiving — whether to host it, where to have it, should they travel, risk for those at higher risk and family dynamics around the holiday, on top other pandemic stressors. PIX11 talks to psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma about how to deal with the anxiety.