Add some heat to your holidays with a Pomegranate Habanero Hot Sauce

Tracy Chevrier

NEW YORK — Add a little heat to your holidays and keep it healthy with this pomegranate habanero hot sauce that is featured in December’s “Naturally, Danny Seo” magazine.

Danny Seo himself showed the PIX11 Morning News how easy it is to make.

Pomegranate Habanero Hot Sauce

Yields: 3 1/2 cups

Ingredients:
2 red peppers
2 garlic cloves
8 habanero peppers
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon sea salt
2 cups pomegranate juice
3 tablespoons goji berries

Directions

  • Slice red peppers, discarding inner pith, seeds, and stem. Slice garlic.
  • Wearing gloves, remove stem and seeds of habanero peppers and roughly slice.
  • Add red pepper, garlic, and habanero slices to small pan along with apple cider vinegar, 1 cup filtered water, and sea salt.
  • Cover pan, bring mixture to a simmer, and cook for 15 minutes on low heat. Remove lid and set aside to cool slightly.
  • Add pomegranate juice to a separate pan and reduce on high for 5 minutes, or until mixture is reduced to half a cup in volume.
  • Add pepper mixture, remaining liquid, reduced pomegranate juice and goji berries to a blender. Blend until smooth.
  • Ready to add to food as desired. Can keep refrigerated for a few months.

