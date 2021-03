NEW YORK — Tony Award-winning singer, actress and Jersey girl Ali Stroker is bringing the Christmas joy during the pandemic.

She spoke to PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about her new movie “Christmas Ever After” and what it was like shooting the film in 15 days during the pandemic.

She also took a trip down memory lane with one of her first interviews with PIX11.

Catch Stroker in “Christmas Ever After” on Lifetime on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.